Last flight of the year to honor veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) will take its final 2019 Honor Flight departing from the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport honoring 94 American Veterans.

Onboard LLHF Mission #59 to Washington DC, will be 16 Korean War and 78 Vietnam War Era Veterans, all excited to visit and reflect with their comrades at their national memorials.

These veterans represent all branches of military service: 12 Air Force, 64 Army, 1 Coast Guard, 5 Marine Corps and 12 Navy veterans.

Ninety-four (94) Veterans and their Guardians will arrive at the airport Tuesday morning at 4:15 AM, having traveled from the 54 central and southern Illinois cities and communities of Assumption, Atlanta, Auburn, Bethalto, Bridgeport, Carlye, Carrollton, Champaign, Covington, Crescent City, Danville, Decatur, Dow, Dwight, Farmer City, Franklin, Gibson City, Gifford, Havana, Hemet, Highland, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mackinaw, Middletown, Modesto, Morton, Mt. Olive, Neoga, Nokomis, Oakland, Oconoee, Oreana, Peoria, Peru, Petersburg, Ramsey, Raymond, Riverton, Shelbyville, Sherman, Sidney, South Pekin, Springfield, St Joseph, Taylorville, Teutopolis, Urbana, Vandalia, Villa Grove, Virden, Warrensburg, Windsor and Woodson.

Veterans will board luxury motor coaches upon arrival at Ronald Reagan National Airport in DC.

Their most important stops will be at the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns. Other stops include the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum (Chantilly, Virginia), the US Marine Corps Memorial, the US Navy Plaza and the US Air Force Memorial.

The return to Springfield airport is planned and the general public, along with friends and family, are encouraged to “pack the ‘port” to welcome home these heroes.

Veteran applications continue to be accepted with flight priority given in the following order: World War II (enlisted by 12/31/1946), then Korean War Era (01/01/1947 to 12/31/1957), followed by the Vietnam War Era (01/01/1958 to 05/07/1975).

Veteran or Guardian Applications may be obtained here by clicking on Applications tab.

Honor Flight

October 29, 4:15 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport