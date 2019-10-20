Last day for coffee shop

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is the last day to have a Biggby Coffee.

The location on Mattis street will be shut down after Sunday.

Biggby has been in the Champaign community for 8 years and at the Mattis location for six and a half.

It closed due to the competition with other coffee shops in the area.

Indianapolis will be the closest place to get one of their coffees, but Jim Goetz, Franchise Owner, says Biggby may return.

“Today has been an awesome day. I’ve been able to reconnect with some life long customers that are still there. You never know, in the future, I may be back to take on Champaign. But right now its Indianapolis,” says Goetz.

The coffee shop will no longer have any more locations in Illinois.