Last day for celebration

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Celebration filled the downtown streets with music and excitement. People hit the streets for food, carnival rides, and family fun. There were more commercial vendors and bands performing this year than the last, but there were challenges along the way.

The director of the celebration resigned, and a new leader took her place. He says the organizers could not have done this alone. The director says the crowds were strong this year, but they won’t have official numbers for how many showed up until after the festival is over.