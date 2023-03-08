CENTER POINT, Ind. (WCIA) — Central Illinois’ favorite feline celebrity has been settling into his new home at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, and the rescue center wants you to be a part of supporting him and giving him a name.

The rescue center shared on Facebook that they want everyone to be a part of naming mountain lion/ cougar and contributing to his future care, including a contest to help name him. Possible name choices were all chosen from emails, letters, and calls the rescue center received from supporters. They shared a current ranking list of the potential names on Monday:

#1: Capone

#2: Neil

#3: Abe

#4: Omaha

#5: Little Buddy

#6: Springfield

The rescue center is currently calling the feline the “NE 110” or “NE/IL cougar” because he was captured and radio-collared in Nebraska and then tracked to Illinois. However, despite the state abbreviations spelling out “Neil,” the name was actually not initially included as one of the name choices in the contest.

After receiving a lot of feedback on their social media, the rescue center has since added “Neil” as one of the naming options.

Today is the last day to make your vote count and donate towards the future care of this cougar. The cost to cast your vote in naming the cougar is $5, and can be done online at: efrc.org/vote.