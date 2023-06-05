URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Larry Boone is the new leader of Urbana’s police department. It’s been more than a year since Chief Bryant Seraphin retired, and the city’s search for a replacement has finally come to an end.

“We’re looking for someone with a lot of energy and ideas and vision and I think that’s what we found,” Mayor Diane Marlin said.

Marlin says public input was considered throughout the hiring process. She says “loud and clear,” the public asked for someone who would promote a strong department and someone who has experience with community engagement. Those are qualities she says sole finalist Larry Boone has – who left his role as chief of the Norfolk Police Department last year. He told WCIA he felt he did all he could do in that position, took a break for six months, and along came Urbana.

“I thought the process was extremely rigorous compared to some of the larger cities I’ve applied to,” Boone said.

There are already some changes on Urbana’s horizon. Right now, the city is conducting a public safety review to evaluate the community’s needs, the effectiveness of its police and fire departments on calls for service and potential alternative models.

“There’s a lot on the plate right now,” Marlin said.

She’s glad Boone stepped up to that plate, at a time when it’s difficult to retain staff. Boone says that’s a problem in every department – but he has an idea to address it, through re-branding.

“How do we energize our folks so that they’re happy to come to work? So that they’re happy to go out and recruit for the police department because your best recruitment tool is your officers,” Boone explained.

Council members unanimously approved his appointment.

“Chief Boone is right. We need to give our police officers the credit and the encouragement when it’s deserved,” Councilman Christopher Evans said during Monday’s meeting.

During the meeting, Evans raised concerns with remarks Boone made at a moderated town hall last month.

“I want you to support the police. Understand police get a raw deal, particularly the last two or three years,” Boone said on May 4.

“Since George Floyd, this city council has allocated over $30 million to just law enforcement. Gregory Brown got a raw deal. Kiwane Carrington got a raw deal. Trayvon Martin got a raw deal,” Evans said Monday.

He also took issue with the way Boone characterized a few of the roles he served through his 33-year-long career.

“I had a great time. I did all the sexy stuff. What I mean by that: canine, SWAT, vice and narcotics, undercover work, community relations work,” Boone said on May 4. “You name it, I’ve done it.”

“This is the exact police culture and police cowboy mentality we are trying to eradicate,” Evans said Monday.

“He’s right, I did say those things, but I was talking about a time period of policing,” Boone told WCIA. “In the 90s, yes, those things were fun. But you can’t police that way anymore.”

Boone was recognized internationally for his response to civil unrest as Norfolk’s police chief after George Floyd was killed in 2020. He expressed the importance of transparency and accountability, and Urbana leaders ultimately welcomed him.

“I’m very hopeful for the future of our city, so thank you,” Councilwoman Jaya Kolisetty said Monday.

For his first 30 days as chief, Boone says he’ll be doing a lot of “listening.” After that, his plans include addressing officers’ mental health and increasing manpower to allow more time for “real community relations.”