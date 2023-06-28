URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Six area fire departments put out a large fire at a recycling center in Urbana, Tuesday. It burnt down a building and a semi-truck.

It happened on the 2800 block of N. Lincoln Avenue, at Mack’s Twin City Recycling center in Urbana.

The co-owner, Corey Mathis, says he was at his son’s baseball game, when his brother called to let him know one of their buildings was on fire.

“I obviously didn’t know how big it was until I got here,” said Mathis.

It’s not the first time they have had a fire there.

“It’s frustrating just because we’ve had this situation before and we know how much work is involved in the whole fire and getting things rebuilt,” said Mathis.

He says six or seven years ago, they lost the same exact building to a fire.

“We just had got it up maybe a month ago there’s a couple things in there that aren’t even finished,” said Mathis. “I know there’s some more wiring to do not a lot of equipment in there not a lot of things in there so where not sure what happened.”

“It’s rare that were going to the same location for multiple fires, I think this is the third time we’ve been to this facility,” said Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District’s Chief, Brian Smith.

Smith says it was a very hard fire to put out.

“Because we had to maintain space to a safe distance because there was some propane tanks in there and it was igniting,” said Smith.

He said one of the propane tanks exploded, so they needed to use an aerial apparatus from the Savoy Fire Department to reach areas of the fire.

“So yeah, Large fire very difficult to put out,” said Smith.

Mathis says their family is upset, but they’ve been through this before and will get through it together.

“We’ll take a look at it and we’ll kinda come up with a plan,” said Mathis. “We think we’ll probably get the building back up and going in a year, it might set us back a year from where we wanna be.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.