Large tip left for restaurants

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–It’s a time when restaurants could really use the tips. Two got them, and the amounts were more than generous. “Last Thursday we had an order for pick up from Jimmy John Liautaud and his wife Leslie. It was just a regular order. They came in, and they picked it up,” said Maize Mexican Grill’s owner, Armando Sandoval.

However, what the founder of Jimmy’s John’s left behind at Maize Mexican Grill was far from ordinary, a $5000 tip. “They’re trying to help us out and get us through the hard times. It was just a beautiful gesture,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval says they currently have 20 employees, and they split the money among all of them. “For my employees of course it was an amazing thing. A lot of them of course, everybody’s struggling, so it’s a little perk a little pick me up to have somebody care,” said Sandoval. He says although everyone may not be able to give a $5,000 tip, he hopes people will do their part to help when then can.

That’s not the only restaurant that was shown that generosity. Farren’s posted on its Facebook page that it got a $5000 tip from Jimmy John too.