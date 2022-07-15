(UPDATE) — Rantoul Deputy Chief Justin Bouse gave some further details surrounding the large police presence.

Bouse stated officers responded to a criminal damage report at a apartment building around 11 a.m. Friday. A car’s windshield had been cracked.

Officers then saw someone put a gun into a backpack and went inside an apartment. Police thought they heard someone barricade the door from the other side.

There were five adults and three children inside the apartment. Officers worked for a few hours to get them out.

Four out of the five adults are currently detained, according to Bouse. The children are out safe.

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A large police presence was set up Friday afternoon.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were seen near Juniper and Crane drives. Officers were not immediately available to discuss was lead up to this situation.

This is a developing story.