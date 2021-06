CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is currently a large police presence on Bradley Avenue. Police are investigating near Thompson Park.

The street is blocked off up to Hedge Road. Several police and ambulances are on scene, and one left soon after WCIA arrived.

More than 20 evidence markers are on the ground, and police are investigating a car with a trunk open. Neighbors said they heard shots fired.

WCIA is working to get more details.

This is a developing story.