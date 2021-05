CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence around Downtown Champaign early Friday morning.

Officers were seen around 1:45 a.m. searching along several areas within the downtown area. Police set up crime scene tape in a parking lot at Main and Market. There were several bullet casings in that parking lot. Additionally, main street south of that intersection is closed off after officers found a bullet casing in the street.