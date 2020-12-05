Large police presence at house; teenager arrested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they responded to a barricaded suspect Friday. It ended with a teenager being arrested.

It happened near Kirby and Mattis Avenues. Between Kirby and Crescent is currently shut down.

18-year-old Trevor Lewis was arrested. Court records show there was an order of protection against him issued in October. He made threats against his parents and told not to go to their house.

Lewis showed up at the house. His mother called police. They negotiated with him until he came out. However, before he came out police said they believe he set the house on fire.

Firefighters were on scene to battle the flames.

Lewis was taken to the hospital. He was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. His mother was able to get out okay.