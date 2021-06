CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several police officers are being called out to a Champaign apartment complex.

Law enforcement are at Country Brook Apartments near Kenwood Road and Springfield Avenue.

A SWAT team is at the scene. A WCIA reporter heard police call for someone inside to come out with their hands up.

A police robot was also seen at the apartment complex. Police were heard saying arrest warrants are being served.

This is a developing story.