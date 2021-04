(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they responded to a call of shots fired near Beardsley Avenue and State Street on Friday.

Officers said the call came in around 11:45 a.m.. When they got there, police found evidence that suggested someone had fired a gun. However, they do not believe anyone was hurt and no homes or cars were hit.