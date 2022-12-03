CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9p.

The fire was reported near the intersection of North Second Street and East Washington Street.

That’s just northeast of downtown Champaign.

Multiple fire crews from Champaign and Urbana rushed to the scene .

Heavy smoke was reported by a WCIA viewer drifting along University Avenue from the fire in Champaign, several blocks from the scene.

We have a crew on scene. They report smoke billowing from the back of a home close to Second and Hill Street.

We’ll have a live report on WCIA 3 News at 10p.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.