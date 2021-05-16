Large Fire Breaks Out in Beardstown

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire has broken out in Beardstown this evening, according to the local fire department.

WCIA 3 News spoke with Dave Bye of Lifestar Ambulance Company out of Jacksonville. He said three firefighters bailed out of a second story window. They were seriously hurt after they landed on their backs and were transported to a hospital. He does not have an update on their conditions at this time. No word of any entrapments in the building from the fire.

WCIA has learned that the fire is occurring on 4th and Bay near Downtown Beardstown in an old hotel that was converted into an apartment building.



Kevin Dennis shared video of the fire with us as it was occurring.

Multiple departments from Cass and Morgan County have responded to the scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or any entrapments from the fire. WCIA has a crew on the way.



We’re working to learn more about this fire and will bring you more as we get more information.



