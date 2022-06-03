CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign’s City Center was packed Friday for the “All or Nothing Fight Night.”

It’s the biggest Luyando Boxing event in central Illinois in two decades. Nine local fighters, plus a handful from across Illinois and Indiana, competed.

Luyando Boxing owner Nathan Luyando said he’s happy to bring people together to enjoy the sport.

“We want a good time, have a good vibe, [and] bring a fight scene that people want to have. It’s not a violent thing that always goes on here. This is a sport and we want to show that we actually have talent in the community,” he said.

He said it’s just the first of many fights like this. They’re also hosting a raffle for free tickets to the WWE event at State Farm Center this weekend.