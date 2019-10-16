Large crowd forces fundraiser for man with cancer to move

1  of  3
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens packed a school gym Tuesday night to support a family in central Illinois.

Cory Abernathy is battling glioblastoma. Supporters wore shirts that said ‘Never Give Up’ to a basketball game for a team Abernathy helped coach last year. The expected turnout was so big, the fundraiser was moved from a grade school gym to St. Joseph-Ogden High School.

“The Armstrong community, the St Joe Ogden Community, Royal, all of them are just getting together to help Cory with his fight,” said Dave Lannert, Prairieview-Ogden Mustangs Head Coach. “You know there’s only so much you can do as a person on the outside looking in, so we thought that that would be the least we could do for him.”

A portion of the money from shirts will go to Abernathy’s family. There’s also a Facebook fundraiser that’s brought in thousands of dollars and support from around the country. You can find a link to it here.

