Langfelder gives state of the city address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield’s mayor gave his the state of the city address today. He said there are two glaring issues with his city.

Those two issues are to deal a rise in gun violence and how to care for the homeless. A police crackdown on gangs did slow the spike in shootings. The mayor is now looking to the root of the problem.

“In talking with others, you need to keep young people engaged,” Langfelder said. “If they are older, and out and about, we need to keep them in constructive programming whether it be after school, or they are out in the summer we will also need to keep them engaged.”

Langfelder is also looking to start up conversations for another center for the homeless. His attempt to put a care center and shelter on the east side of the city failed two years ago.