Langfelder family remembers matriarch

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A well-known family in Springfield is mourning the loss of it’s matriarch. Mary Agnes “Midge” Langfelder died Sunday after a battle with Alzheimer’s. She was married to longtime Springfield Mayor Ossie Langfelder and is the mother of current mayor Jim Langfelder.

Mayor Langfelder is the sixth of the thirteen Langfelder children. Other siblings like Sangamon County Recorder Josh Langfelder, Springfield Communications Director Julia Frevert, and St. John’s College of Nursing Academic Dean Dr. Judy Shackelford are also leaders in the community.

Many think Midge took a backseat raising the children while her late husband Ossie served as the city’s mayor from 1987 to 1995. But Mayor Langfelder said her role as the backbone of the family was integral to the family’s success. “She was really the glue that held my family together,” Langfelder said. “A lot of people knew my father because of his story, it’s a great story. He was an immigrant, coming to America and becoming mayor of this capital city but it’s her family that really were the ones that got him involved in politics.”

Midge was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. Although she did face the battle until the time of her death the mayor says the lover of art did not let the disease take over her life. “She did not let that define her, you know? It was all about the love and support of family. She taught us that. She actually got to see what she created, you know kind of like art, come to fruition.”

In a statement, the Langfelder children said their mother died “surrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren in her home.”

Funeral arrangements for Midge have been finalized. On Friday, January 3rd a prayer service will take place at Blessed Sacrament Church at 748 W. Laurel Street in Springfield. A visitation will follow from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament will be held Saturday, January 4th at 10 a.m.