Langfelder ends mandatory mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Following the latest guidelines from the CDC, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder announced Friday that the city will end its mandatory mask mandate.

CDC guidelines say that anybody who is fully vaccinated does not have to continue wearing masks in indoor and outdoor settings.

While the masks are no longer mandatory, Langfelder said in a statement that he still encourages people to be safe during the pandemic.

“The City of Springfield encourages anyone who has not received his or her COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible,” Langfelder said. “Right now, with businesses serving the public, there is no way for them to know who has received their vaccination and who has not. This makes it difficult to keep businesses and their employees’ safe while serving the public. That is why we respectfully recommend people to continue to wear a mask, practice good hand hygiene, and keep social distance.”

Private businesses are still able to set their own guidelines on whether customers need to wear masks on their property.