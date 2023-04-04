SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two candidates are competing to be Springfield’s mayor.

Jim Langfelder and Misty Buscher both ran for the top city government position in Springfield.

If Langfelder wins, it would be his third term, and would make him the longest serving mayor for the city since the 1940’s. His father Ossie was also a mayor of Springfield.

Langfelder believes his record as mayor will get voters to cast their ballots to him.

“Good government is good politics,” Langfelder said Tuesday “And that’s what I’ve always ran on that as long as you do the work, you’ll be reelected.”

Misty Buscher currently serves as the city’s treasurer. She has highlighted on the campaign trail some city development projects that she said she would push to complete, including a beach house by Lake Springfield.

Buscher believes voters want a change in city hall leadership.

“I’m running to beat make big changes in the city of Springfield,” she said after voting. “So I want the voters to know that there would be changes with me as your mayor.”

