CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one westbound lane of University Avenue will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The closure, between Chestnut Street and Second Street, is so routine sewer maintenance work can be done. The city said that the work is weather dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather in the area.

Officials advise all drivers in the area to pay close attention when driving in the area and proceed cautiously through the work zone. The city thanks everyone for their cooperation and patience during the project.

The lane is scheduled to reopen at 4 p.m. Monday.