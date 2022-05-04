CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, National Power Rodding Corp. will have single-lane closures affecting traffic in the intersection of Duncan Road and Winsor Road.

Traffic will only be affected in one single area at a time, with traffic control to reroute travelers.

Officials said work is planned during the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 5 to May 13.

They also said the work is weather dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.