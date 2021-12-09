Lane closures to begin for water main installation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Several streets surrounding the Champaign County Courthouse in downtown Urbana will experience lane closures next week as construction crews install a new water main for Illinois American Water.

Closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 in the following lanes:

The westbound lane of East Elm Street between South Broadway Avenue and South Vine Street

One lane of southbound Vine between East Main Street and Elm

South Broadway between East Elm and Lincoln Square Mall

Access to properties in the construction zone will be maintained for the duration of the project, which is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to drive and walk through the construction zone carefully. Installation of the water main is dependent on the weather.