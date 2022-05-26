SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Are you planning to drive across the state for Memorial Day weekend? If so, you may be in luck.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that lanes which which have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, to minimize travel disruption during Memorial Day weekend.

Closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday through Monday.

However, within the WCIA-3 viewing area, the following lane closures will remain in place:

Iroquois County

I-57 between Onarga and Buckley; lane reductions continue

Champaign County

I-57 at I-74; lane reductions continue

I-74 between Neil Street and Lincoln Avenue in Champaign-Urbana; lane reductions continue

I-74 between mileposts 192 and 194 near St. Joseph; lane reductions continue

Vermilion County

I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue

Sangamon County

Interstate 72 just west of Springfield; lane reductions continue

Macon County

I-72 from the Piatt County line west to Cemetery Road; lane reductions continue

Wyckles Road over I-72, 2 miles north of Harristown; closed

Moultrie County