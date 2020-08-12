Lane closures for tree hazard removal

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana Public Works Department said the southbound lanes of Vine Street, south of Washington Street, will be closed throughout Wednesday morning.

In a news release, officials said this lane closure will allow crews to remove a tree hazard. Southbound traffic will be rerouted west to Race Street.

The work is expected to start at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and wrap up by noon. Drivers should expect delays, allow extra time for trips in this area and play attention to signs in the work zone.

