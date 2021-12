CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Southbound traffic on Mattis Avenue will be merged into one lane starting Tuesday as National Power Rodding Corp. performs routine sewer maintenance.

The far west lane of Mattis will be closed between Hedge Road and Williamsburg Drive, leaving one lane open for southbound traffic.

Operations are planned for 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This work is dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.