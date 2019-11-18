Lane closure for pavement repairs

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Windsor Road could get a little congested Monday.

Officials say the road will be down to one lane in each direction between First and Neil Streets so crews can repair pavement failures. They also say to be careful around there and take a different route if you can. If weather cooperates, the road should be back to normal on Friday.

Over on the U of I campus in Urbana, Goodwin Avenue will be closed between West Peabody Drive and West Pennsylvania Avenue. That is expected to re-open on Thursday.