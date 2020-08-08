Lane closure for fiber duct installation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana said part of Lincoln Avenue will be reduced to one lane for fiber duct installation.

Starting Monday, the left lane for southbound traffic on Lincoln Avenue, south of Florida, will be closed. Traffic will be able to move through the area, but the two lanes will be reduced to one.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through the area. You should also follow directions from flaggers and work signs.

This work is part of a University of Illinois project. Work is expected to wrap up on Wednesday at 5 p.m.