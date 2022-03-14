CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Green Street in Campustown will be closed to eastbound traffic on Wednesday.

In order to replace a sign awning at 303 East Green Street, crews will close the eastbound lane of Green Street between Third and Fourth Streets. Traffic in that direction will be detoured onto Third and continue eastbound on John Street. Detoured drivers will be able to turn back onto Green at Fourth. Westbound traffic will not be affected.

Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to end by 5 p.m. Pedestrian traffic will still be able to access properties on Green between Third and Fourth.