SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers are responding to a commercial vehicle crash Monday evening on I-55 in Springfield.

It’s happening on northbound I-55 just south of Stevenson Drive. Officers say the left northbound lane will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Troopers are asking drivers to take a different route. They’re also asking drivers to slow down and move over when traveling through the area.

UPDATE: The northbound lanes are back open again.