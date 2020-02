SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers are on the scene of a property damage crash.

They say it happened on I-55 northbound at milepost 92.5 (Sangamon County – I-72 E/B/I-55 N/B merge).

There is currently only one partial lane of I-55 northbound opened to traffic.

District 9 Troopers advise drivers to please use caution when approaching the are or use an alternate route if possible.

They say to expect delays as I-72 E/B and I-55 N/B traffic continues to back up.