Landscape Recycling Center temporarily closes after COVID-19 exposure

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Landscape Recycling Center said they are temporarily closing because of an exposure to COVID-19.

In a news release, they said the closure is effective immediately so employees can self-quarantine. This comes after an employee tested positive for the virus.

“All LRC staff will get tested and stay home while the LRC site is quarantined and sanitized,” said officials. They will let the community know when the center has reopened.

They are also urging any customers who have recently visited LRC to watch for symptoms and consider getting tested.