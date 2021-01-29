The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

Landscape Recycling Center temporarily closes after COVID-19 exposure

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Landscape Recycling Center said they are temporarily closing because of an exposure to COVID-19.

In a news release, they said the closure is effective immediately so employees can self-quarantine. This comes after an employee tested positive for the virus.

“All LRC staff will get tested and stay home while the LRC site is quarantined and sanitized,” said officials. They will let the community know when the center has reopened.

They are also urging any customers who have recently visited LRC to watch for symptoms and consider getting tested.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story