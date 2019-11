TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Frontier Communications, the landline 911 service is out in Tolono.

Frontier has dispatched repair personnel to resolve this matter.

Once resolved, we will put out another notification letting everyone know that the service has been restored.

METCAD says if you need emergency assistance, please call the non-emergency phone number of (217) 333-8911 to reach our staff.