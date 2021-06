DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic canceled last year’s clean-up day at Lake Vermilion. However, this year, it is back on.

It will happen on June 18 from 8 a.m. until around 12 p.m.. Crews will concentrate on two areas: garbage in the lake and shoreline clean-up.

In the past, this project has helped to enhance the natural beauty and overall cleanliness of the lake.