SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Triathlon races are coming to the Capitol City! To accommodate the races, officials said there will be some traffic changes.

The Lindsay Bridge boat docks and parking area at Lake Springfield will be closed from 11 p.m. July 28 through 5 p.m. on July 30.

Center Park, North Park and the Sailboat Launch will also be closed during this time. People can enter Henson Robinson Zoo from the north via Lake Park Road. The Lindsay Boat Licensing station will reopen to boat traffic at around 10 a.m. on July 31.

The following are the times when roads will be closed during the Saturday race.

Lindsay Bridge from 6:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Long Bay Drive and East Lake Drive, 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

West Lake Drive and Shepherd Road, 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Lake Drive and DAV, 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

East Lake Drive and Pawnee Road, 7:15 a.m. to11:45 a.m.

Pawnee Road and New City Road, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

New City Road and Cardinal Hill Road, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information on lake facility closings this weekend, you can call Lake Security at 217-757-8600.