SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Spillway Recreation Area at Lake Shelbyville will be closed for maintenance to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning starting June 7, Lake Shelbyville officials announced.

Officials said these closures are necessary to provide safety for workers and members of the general public while work is being conducted. They said the closure is a result of performing periodic maintenance, milling the road surface and asphalting.

Officials also said they recognize the impact that road closures have on the general public and apologized for any inconvenience it may cause. Work is expected to be completed on June 16.