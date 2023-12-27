SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Shelbyville has a unique use for Central Illinois Christmas trees after the holidays are over.

Lake officials are collecting old trees in Sullivan and Shelbyville to reuse to improve the lake’s fisheries next year.

Trees for Lake Shelbyville will be collected in Sullivan 66 Gas Station in Sullivan and the Johnstone Mall in Shelbyville. Officials said to leave the trees in the snow fence area and not in the parking lot. The collection from the sites will end on Feb. 9.

All decorations, stands, tinsel, and plastic bags should be donated before dropping off the tree. Officials ask for people to only donate trees, and not wreaths, tree trimmings or other yard waste.

The trees will be bundled and submerged on Fish Habitat Improvement Day, to provide more structures in the lake for fish to escape for cover and breed. The structures also help anglers.