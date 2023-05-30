SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that the Opossum Creek Recreation Area Boat Ramp will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 30.

Officials said the closure will not allow access to the Opossum Creek Boat Ramp area for both vehicles and pedestrians. However, lake officials said the Dam West Boat Ramp can be used as the alternative ramp for this area.

Lake officials reported these closures are necessary to provide safety for workers and the public while construction equipment is mobilizing to get onto the lake for a shoreline protection project.

The Corps of Engineers recognizes the impact of road closures on the general public and apologizes for any inconveniences it may cause.

The boat ramp is scheduled to reopen on June 3.