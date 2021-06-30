Lake of the Wood’s Freedom Fest postponed

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Another fireworks display honoring Independence Day has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The Champaign County Forest Preserve announced on Facebook that the Freedom Fest on July 2 is being postponed for the safety of attendees.

It says their volunteer committee met on Wednesday and made the decision to push back the event. The Facebook post says there’s standing water in low-lying parts of the preserve, and very high river levels will prevent the group from putting on a safe and fun fireworks even.

“With more rain in the forecast, these conditions are expected to worsen rather than improve over the coming days,” says the preserve. “The date of the rescheduled event will be announced soon. The Committee is reviewing the summer and early fall calendar for possible dates that pose few conflicts with other festivals, community events, or sports tournaments.

“As soon as a date has been selected, it will be widely publicized. Check www.ccfpd.org for more information.”