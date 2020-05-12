Lake Land offers more college credit access to high school students

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Land College is now offering a new program to give more high school students access to dual credit courses.

Officials said the new program was approved at a recent meeting of the Lake Land Board of Trustees. Dual credit courses allow students to earn both high school and college credit at the same time. By participating in this program, high school students will be able to earn college credits earlier and “often encourages them to continue their education at an institution of higher learning after high school,” said a Lake Land spokesperson.

The Lake Land College Dual Credit Program Access Incentive starts in fall 2020. Dual credit students are not charged regular tuition. The college charges partnering high schools a fee of $18.42 per credit hour. Most schools then pass that fee on to the student. The program will provide waivers for schools “in the amount of the number of enrolled to in-district high school students eligible for free and reduce lunch via the National School Lunch Program.”