MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Potential students of Lake Land College now have an opportunity to learn more about the Laker Advantage through a campus tour on Laker Visit Day.

Lake Land College will host the event on June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Luther Student Center. A student ambassador will guide the campus tour and share their perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty members and representatives from student services , who will introduce specific programs and answer questions.

The college will offer an additional parent/guardian session to provide more information to parents and guardians of future students.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get to know the campus and learn about all the great things Lake Land has to offer,“ Pam Hartke, associate dean of enrollment management, said. “I highly encourage anyone considering attending to come to this event.”

For more information or to register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.