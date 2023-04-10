CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is giving their union members more supporters with their latest move.

EIU Union faculty and staff have been asking for a new contract for over a year. And after two days of striking, EIU answered by trying to fill their empty slots.

“For them to choose a path that is not going to the negotiations table to get things worked out is very disappointing,” said Casey Reynolds, Lake Land Union President.

Reynolds said several of his union members have been approached by the EIU administration to replace workers. He says it’s simply a step in the wrong direction and one that some students are saying is coming at the wrong time.

“It needs to be resolved and it needs to be resolved soon. Because there are seniors that are getting ready to graduate,” said Mike Strack, an EIU student.

Reynolds says he’s sure the union members of EIU would love to be back in class with their students prepping for finals. But after a year of waiting, they were left with no choice.

“Being financially re-compensated for your labor is feeling valued anytime you’d feel valued at the workplace, you’re going to do a better job, you’ll be more invested and that’s what our students deserve,” said Reynolds.

Strack says he wants both parties to put the students first in negotiations, especially when they’re this close to the end. Reynolds says the union members already are.

“It’s showing what should be in providing that good role model for our students who will be future employees in the workplace,” Strack said.

EIU released the following statement: