MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — In the midst of a pandemic and soaring prices for every day necessities, one local area school is striving to make education more accessible for students.

Pending approval from its board of trustees on Monday, Lake Land College plans to decrease tuition from $110.50 to $100 per credit hour, starting during the upcoming summer semester.

“I’m so proud of our college staff,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. “Our board of trustees have been exceptional stewards of the district’s finances, and so they are committing some of their savings to ensure that our students can continue their education and new students have the opportunity for accessible and quality education.”

With the current reduction in place, a student enrolled for 30 credit hours per will pay $3,945 in tuition and fees.

“Reducing our tuition seemed like a good way to give back to our community,” Bullock said.