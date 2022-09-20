MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Land College continues to provide adult educational programs.

During Sept. 18-24, LLC will participate in National Adult Education and Literacy Week to support the continued demand for programs and services for adult students. The program is geared toward those who need to improve basic skills in reading, writing, and math and obtain a high school equivalency certificate.

“We are proud to offer these opportunities and pathways to success to our students,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. “It is a great feeling to know we can help serve our communities by not only providing valuable skills and resources to help students develop careers, but to assist local businesses by providing the training their skilled workers need to succeed.”

More than 36 million adults nationwide, including 1.2 million in Illinois, lack basic literacy skills that limit their ability to advance in education and at work.

The program is funded through the Illinois Community College Board to assist those who lack the educational requirements to achieve gainful employment in today’s increasing global job market.

“Illinois community colleges are the driver for a trained workforce working with nearly 10,000 unique employers across the state,” ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham said. “With nearly 90 percent of the fastest growing jobs in our state requiring education beyond a high school diploma, the Illinois Community College System is the ideal place for getting on a path to a good paying career.”

LLC is one of 72 adult education providers offering such services for adult learners to gain valuable literacy, employment, and college-ready skills necessary to move forward in life. Adult Education offers free GED preparation courses for those 17 years and older.

GED classes are located in Mattoon, Effingham, Pana, Marshall, Charleston, Paris, Arthur, Sullivan and Shelbyville.

For more information about adult education programs and services at Lake Land College, visit their website here or call 217-238-8292.

For information on adult education throughout Illinois, visit here.