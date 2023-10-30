MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Land College in Mattoon is celebrating Veterans Appreciation Month by honoring local Veterans with several events throughout the month of November.

Nov. 6 to 10: Veterans Photo Display — A photo display of those who served will be placed in the Luther Student Center. Veterans throughout the Lake Land community are welcome to add photos, as well as family members and friends. Picture frames and information cards will be provided. Photos can be retrieved at the end of the week.

Nov. 8: Veterans Ceremony — Lake Land will hold a special ceremony for all staff and student Veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will start with a Laying of the Wreath Ceremony at the Veterans Wall in Podesta Park, followed by refreshments and activities at the Luther Student Center. The ceremony will end with a video highlighting the stories of Veterans at the college.

Veterans around campus can also enjoy a couple month-long perks: