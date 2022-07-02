MATOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lakeland College student athlete, Lucas Otto, has died as a result of a collision on I- 72.
Otto graduated from ALAH in 2020 and played for the Springfield Horseshoes.
Lake Land College is grieving the player.
“The Lake Land College Athletic Community is deeply saddened by the loss of Lucas Otto. We extend our deepest sympathy to Lucas’ family, teammates, friends and community. Lucas was a sophomore pitcher on the Laker Baseball team. He was an amazing teammate, friend, and a great competitor on the mound,” Lake Land College Athletic Director Bill Jackson said.
Lake Land College Counseling Services is available to assist student athletes, students and staff during this difficult time.