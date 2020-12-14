Lake Land College getting $20,000 for COVID-19 student relief

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Land College is getting $20,000 to help students during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The college says in a press release the money is coming from Ellucian — a software development company for higher education.

“COVID-19 has placed immense pressure on students financially, academically and personally making it even more difficult for some to achieve their educational dreams,” said Laura Ipsen, CEO and president of Ellucian. “As a partner to higher education institutions around the world, we have been humbled to see how the community responded in the wake of COVID and are committed to doing our part to help students succeed.”

It says 12 students are getting $1,670 each to help with COVID-19 related expenses. The release adds they were chosen because they were denied aid from the CARES Act.