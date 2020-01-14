Lake Land College Board appoints new VP

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees appointed a new vice president.

The board unanimously approved Greg Nuxoll, of Effingham, as the new vice president for business services. Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said, “Greg brings significant financial expertise and strong leadership experience to the business services unit. I have no doubt Greg will be a positive addition to our leadership team and the college community.”

Officials say prior to his current position as a CPA manager with Kemper CPA group, Nuxoll spent 17 years with Heartland Dental Care in Effingham, serving in both the senior controller and vice president of finance roles.

As the vice president for business services, he will serve as the college’s chief financial officer. He will be in charge of all business services operations for the college. Those include information systems and services, human resources and accounting.

Nuxoll has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a licensed CPA.