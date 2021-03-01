Lake Land College announces fall 2021 plans

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Land College announced their plans for fall 2021.

In a news release, officials said the plans include a mix of in-person, virtual and online classes. “We are excited to plan for a more traditional mix of class offerings for the fall,” said President Josh Bullock. “We are grateful for the resiliency of our students, faculty and staff. We have learned a great deal in the past 12 months and will be holding on to things that are working well in the online environment to support students and their learning.”

Bullock also stated the college will continue to require face masks, daily self-screenings and social distancing.